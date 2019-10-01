Blue Fin Capital Increased By $312,522 Its Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding; Novanta Inchares (NOVT) Shorts Increased By 28.92%

Novanta Inchares (NASDAQ:NOVT) had an increase of 28.92% in short interest. NOVT’s SI was 572,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 28.92% from 444,400 shares previously. With 145,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Novanta Inchares (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s short sellers to cover NOVT’s short positions. The SI to Novanta Inchares’s float is 1.72%. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $81.72. About 148,168 shares traded. Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) has risen 27.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NOVT News: 12/04/2018 Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Novanta Acquires Privately-Held Zettlex Holdings Limited; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.5% Position in Novanta; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Novanta; 08/05/2018 – Novanta Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – Novanta Acquired Zettlex; 08/05/2018 – Novanta Sees FY Adj EPS $1.93-Adj EPS $2.02; 08/05/2018 – NOVANTA INC NOVT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $590 MLN TO $605 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Novanta Sees 2Q Rev $146M-$149M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Novanta Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOVT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) stake by 56.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blue Fin Capital Inc acquired 1,063 shares as Adobe Inc Com (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Blue Fin Capital Inc holds 2,936 shares with $865,000 value, up from 1,873 last quarter. Adobe Inc Com now has $133.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 4.08 million shares traded or 64.08% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 14.41% above currents $276.25 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. It has a 52.05 P/E ratio. The Photonics segment offers photonics solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures.