Blue Fin Capital Holding in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Has Upped by $327,028; Bluefin Trading Trimmed Stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by $586,127

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 11,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 12,498 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 23,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 2.22M shares traded or 73.61% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT MAY REQUEST ONE OR MORE OF LENDERS TO INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $100 MLN

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,179 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $249.01. About 3.20M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 160,000 shares. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600. 10,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

