Blue Fin Capital Holding in Netflix Com (NFLX) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Boosted Holding in At&T (T)

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $294.98. About 4.70 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 23.16 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Gp invested in 0% or 10 shares. Adi Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 6.82% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com has 1.17% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stephens Investment Management Gru Limited Liability Company holds 311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.63% or 5.21M shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.94% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 62,000 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 630,825 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Winslow Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.08 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability has 1,962 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.03% or 1,721 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Central Natl Bank And Tru has invested 0.99% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Psagot House Ltd stated it has 335 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Barrett Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Clark Group stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Freestone Holding Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.