Blue Fin Capital Has Raised Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Position by $327,028; Catalyst Capital Advisors Position in American Tower New (AMT) Upped by $6.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $205.57. About 1.78 million shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,179 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $253.82. About 1.84 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company reported 25,942 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 2.22% or 19,908 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank holds 0.07% or 1,552 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,781 shares. 22,106 are owned by Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. International holds 19.08 million shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has invested 0.59% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 9,625 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. 199,536 were reported by Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Farmers, Ohio-based fund reported 1,397 shares. Scholtz & Limited Company holds 3.47% or 21,061 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 35,900 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,500 shares to 239,000 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 53,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

