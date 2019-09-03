Blue Fin Capital Has Raised Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Holding By $327,028; Avenir Has Raised By $455,490 Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Avenir Corp increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avenir Corp acquired 2,410 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Avenir Corp holds 90,170 shares with $17.13M value, up from 87,760 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $910.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $204.66. About 13.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) stake by 12.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Fin Capital Inc acquired 1,324 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Blue Fin Capital Inc holds 12,179 shares with $3.01M value, up from 10,855 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc Com now has $211.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.18. About 2.04 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM

Avenir Corp decreased Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 28,551 shares to 2.40M valued at $43.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 22,671 shares and now owns 239,532 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 693,958 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 312,250 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Halsey Ct reported 4.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prudential Financial owns 7.38 million shares. Ima Wealth reported 17,479 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested in 0.01% or 144,831 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr has 277,050 shares. Reliant Investment Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.26% or 28,615 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 12,243 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,000 shares. 869 are held by Catalyst Cap Llc. Moreover, Wendell David Assocs Inc has 3.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,011 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 170,941 shares or 2.79% of the stock. 101.00 million are owned by Fmr Ltd. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 39,108 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 5.83% above currents $204.66 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Canaccord Genuity. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $149 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.88% above currents $230.18 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore & Communications stated it has 3,115 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.43M shares. Decatur Mgmt reported 46,919 shares stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.51% or 8,877 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 3.08M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 81,039 are held by Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.68% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 320,117 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd reported 0.44% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinnacle invested in 0% or 19,325 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 3,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,297 shares. Moreover, Marshall & Sullivan Wa has 2.98% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,373 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 29,854 shares stake. Veritable LP owns 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 40,801 shares.

