Blue Fin Capital Has Raised Stake in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) by $327,028; Waddell & Reed Financial Raised 8X8 New (EGHT) Stake by $2.62 Million

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,179 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $245.58. About 1.26 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 130,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.01M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 420,242 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 39,305 shares to 715,769 shares, valued at $54.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 196,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,792 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “8×8 Express Now Available, Offering Emerging Businesses a Complete Phone System that is Ready to Use in Minutes – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spending outlook for 8×8 worries analysts; shares -3.5% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation reported 14,500 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn owns 1.46 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). 72,926 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 130,348 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Cap Llc (Wy) owns 250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.04% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Jefferies Gru Incorporated Lc invested in 30,000 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 475,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.04% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 112,789 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 95,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Perigon Wealth Llc has 45,783 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $98,872 activity.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,197 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 6,038 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 5,532 shares. Blue Edge Capital Llc stated it has 9,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westover Advisors Lc holds 1.89% or 14,703 shares. Ledyard Bancorp owns 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,171 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 13,416 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0.2% or 1,711 shares. Partner Invest Mngmt Lp reported 9,035 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co, Japan-based fund reported 35,295 shares. Liberty Management reported 16,305 shares. Indiana-based Trust Inv Advsrs has invested 2.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Benin Mngmt has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,609 shares. The Massachusetts-based Excalibur Mgmt Corp has invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Smithfield Tru has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).