Blue Fin Capital Has Raised Its Nvidia Com (NVDA) Stake by $433,001; Share Value Declined; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 146.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 56,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 95,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17M, up from 38,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,585 shares to 21,260 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,019 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

