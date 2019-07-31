Blue Fin Capital Has Raised Its Holding in Netflix Com (NFLX) by $451,764 as Shares Rose; Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Boosted Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $325.93. About 6.03 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 19,057 shares as the company's stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 80,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.01. About 822,447 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1,084 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd, a California-based fund reported 8,205 shares. 1,040 are held by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 3,098 shares. One Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2,855 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Services has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ckw Grp Inc owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Conning Inc owns 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,965 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 11,310 shares. The New York-based Hitchwood Limited Partnership has invested 1.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arcadia Inv Mi holds 1.11% or 10,746 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 1.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Coldstream Capital Incorporated reported 3,045 shares. Franklin Res has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Hot Investing Trends Updates: IoT, EV, Streaming Video and Marijuana Legalization – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Infosys Raises FY Forecast – Benzinga" on July 12, 2019