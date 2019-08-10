Blue Fin Capital Has Increased Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stake by $327,028 as Stock Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Usa Financial Portformulas Increased Stake by $4.07 Million

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1322.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,179 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management holds 18,522 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Co stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 252,354 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.46% or 4,786 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 978,287 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Sectoral Asset accumulated 34,488 shares. Cetera Advsr accumulated 14,116 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 81,215 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 1,032 are held by Bath Savings Tru. Burns J W And has 2,923 shares. Savant Ltd holds 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,022 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation accumulated 20,461 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 78,152 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Punch Associates Mgmt holds 0.81% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 38,344 shares.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 23,070 shares to 21,503 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,786 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).