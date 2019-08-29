Blue Fin Capital Has Increased Position in Netflix Com (NFLX) by $451,764 as Stock Value Declined; Stryker Com (SYK) Stock Value Rose While Crestwood Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $5.06 Million

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $296.78. About 4.11M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 25,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 144,957 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63 million, down from 170,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $221.82. About 654,294 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 29.19 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,307 were reported by Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price. Bancorp Of Stockton invested in 0.68% or 6,656 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa stated it has 134,242 shares. Community Bankshares Na reported 6,734 shares. 17,554 are owned by Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Godsey & Gibb Associates has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Focused Wealth Management reported 1,182 shares. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 2,285 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 8,029 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cohen Cap Mgmt holds 4.35% or 91,423 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 22,904 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited reported 74,627 shares stake. Moreover, Salem Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 5,811 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,857 shares to 471,887 shares, valued at $55.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 3,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Partners Limited Company holds 0.27% or 6,800 shares in its portfolio. Melvin Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc holds 7,717 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Texas-based Moody Bankshares Tru Division has invested 0.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ima Wealth invested in 0% or 19 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Llc reported 0.07% stake. New York-based Third Point Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Apriem Advsrs stated it has 2,812 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.05% or 9,219 shares. 287,146 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,464 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Altfest L J holds 3,558 shares. Tcw Group holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 119,029 shares.

