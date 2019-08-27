Blue Fin Capital Has Increased Netflix Com (NFLX) Stake By $451,764; VMware, Inc. (VMW) Had 10 Bulls

Among 18 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $175.83’s average target is 32.40% above currents $132.8 stock price. VMware had 39 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VMW in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 18. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 23. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 1. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Nomura maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, March 1. Nomura has “Sell” rating and $130 target. See VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $212.0000 New Target: $183.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $178.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Reduce Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $206.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $214.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $198.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) stake by 93.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Fin Capital Inc acquired 1,269 shares as Netflix Inc Com (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Blue Fin Capital Inc holds 2,631 shares with $938,000 value, up from 1,362 last quarter. Netflix Inc Com now has $129.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $294.98. About 4.70M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMware, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 182,532 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 37,482 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 8,457 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.17% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gotham Asset Ltd Co reported 54,679 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 280,271 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 16,097 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited has 5,253 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 7,482 were accumulated by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial has 312 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 450 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 69,963 shares.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $132.8. About 2.37 million shares traded or 53.70% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500.

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $54.38 billion. The Company’s virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of services and products designed to deliver a software-defined data center, run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. It has a 8.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 731 shares. Friess Associates Ltd invested in 1.52% or 58,022 shares. Acg Wealth owns 23,345 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) has 790 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 5,188 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv stated it has 700 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 20 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Llc invested in 0.21% or 13,893 shares. Bryn Mawr Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,400 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 450 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bartlett And Limited stated it has 277 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 6.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

