Blue Fin Capital Boosted Nvidia Com (NVDA) Holding; As Loews (L) Valuation Rose, American International Group Upped by $433,080 Its Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 7,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $173.04. About 6.83 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 8,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 129,686 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09 million, up from 121,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 1.20 million shares traded or 23.25% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c

