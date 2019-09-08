Blue Edge Capital Upped Stake in Dominion Res Va New Com (D); As Stag Indl (STAG) Stock Price Rose, Forward Management Has Lowered Its Position by $5.80 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 8 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,332 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 billion, up from 16,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.70 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 401,958 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Lc, a California-based fund reported 448,450 shares. Blair William And Communications Il invested in 52,419 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd Com has invested 3.49% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Peddock Cap Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 1.02 million shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt has 52,707 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 60,036 were reported by Jolley Asset Management Lc. The Connecticut-based Sasco Cap Ct has invested 4.56% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 18,375 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt L P. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 30.83M shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd owns 2,983 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bell Retail Bank owns 40,568 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1.30 million shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,051 shares to 9,137 shares, valued at $2.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,873 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). American Interest Grp owns 62,422 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 50,325 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 22,594 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested 0.18% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Gsa Cap Llp accumulated 33,273 shares. Moreover, Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt has 0.49% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Sg Americas Ltd Llc stated it has 15,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 52,049 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 466,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated accumulated 8,107 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.07% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 0.2% or 430,741 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $58.51 million for 15.81 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

