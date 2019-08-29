Blue Edge Capital Upped Phillips (PSX) Holding By $951,730; Jump Trading Lowered By $1.53 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Phillips (PSX) stake by 0.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc acquired 10 shares as Phillips (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 5,150 shares with $490.14 million value, up from 5,140 last quarter. Phillips now has $43.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 437,602 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work

Jump Trading Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 69.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jump Trading Llc sold 26,016 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Jump Trading Llc holds 11,684 shares with $691,000 value, down from 37,700 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $237.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 2.48 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E also bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 9.84% above currents $97.41 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PSX in report on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,747 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Com, California-based fund reported 20,345 shares. South State reported 42,882 shares. Foundation Res accumulated 93,081 shares or 1.86% of the stock. 1.19M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.36% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Captrust Finance accumulated 3,044 shares. Rothschild Il reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 1St Source Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 6,758 shares. Edge Wealth has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 178 shares. Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Marco Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.56% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Permanens Cap Lp has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,282 shares to 45,872 valued at $3.71 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,467 shares and now owns 16,451 shares. Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us (ACWX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 393,883 were accumulated by Anchor Advsr Llc. Bouchey Fin Grp invested in 5,672 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability stated it has 17,184 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 0.65% or 10.16M shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.94% or 4.15M shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,963 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated has 2.28M shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 781,685 shares. Fiera Corp reported 6,687 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Company has 35,716 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 0.14% or 8,217 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Lc stated it has 1.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massachusetts-based Contravisory Inv has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lincluden Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 227,174 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 7.81% above currents $57.51 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Monday, July 8 report.

