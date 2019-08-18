Blue Edge Capital Upped Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $5.80 Million; Valuation Declined; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $429,011 as Valuation Rose

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 28 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,103 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 billion, up from 8,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 9,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,707 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 24,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63M shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN) by 104,710 shares to 118,977 shares, valued at $3.65 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi (ACWI) by 165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,280 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “3M selling military armor business in deal worth up to $116M – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bancorp N A, New York-based fund reported 11,802 shares. Drexel Morgan Co has 1.77% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.13% or 6,065 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc stated it has 740,251 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Adirondack Com holds 2,919 shares. Country Tru Savings Bank owns 65,327 shares. Diker Limited Liability Co reported 0.5% stake. Ipswich Investment Co accumulated 1.58% or 23,254 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 1.94% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Evanson Asset Lc has 5,027 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 218,749 shares. Moreover, Beddow Capital has 0.39% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alphamark Advisors Limited Co holds 109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,732 shares to 97,858 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saratoga Rech & Mgmt has 529,015 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Ridge has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 18,569 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 121,406 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Churchill has 188,613 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 280 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 31,041 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial has 8.81 million shares. 37,074 were reported by Arrow Financial. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Duncker Streett And Inc reported 0.18% stake. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.91% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 31,528 are held by Fruth Investment Mngmt. 31,088 are held by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has 0.56% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 17,169 shares.