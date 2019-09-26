Blue Edge Capital Trimmed Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $4.85 Million; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Shareholder Appleton Partners Cut Its Holding by $779,977 as Stock Declined

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 28 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 billion, down from 8,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $163.95. About 265,813 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 25.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 8,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 23,096 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 31,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 492,274 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.57M for 16.86 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr Prime Cybr Scr by 8,025 shares to 129,977 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D by 7,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1,457 shares to 5,080 shares, valued at $770.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

