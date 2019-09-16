Blue Edge Capital Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Credit Agricole S A Boosted Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $1.76 Million; Stock Declined

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 63,469 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.63M, up from 51,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.99 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26M, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.57. About 7.39 million shares traded or 14.27% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 2.80 million shares. Caprock Group holds 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 10,178 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 14,191 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corp has 72,427 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability has 850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dillon has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eastern Bancshares invested 1.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Spectrum Mngmt Group invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Prudential Incorporated holds 712,200 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny invested 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1St Source Comml Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kcm Inv holds 0.34% or 37,791 shares in its portfolio. Valinor Mgmt LP stated it has 314,680 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability reported 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,226 shares to 180,679 shares, valued at $34.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,368 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 1,575 shares to 19,209 shares, valued at $988.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 7,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

