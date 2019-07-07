Blue Edge Capital Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Trimmed by $1.23 Billion; Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Shareholder Chartist Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.13 Billion

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82 billion, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $466.14. About 182,086 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 689 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 billion, down from 3,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial (DIA) by 1,286 shares to 55,852 shares, valued at $14.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,055 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 53,965 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1.18M shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 100 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.08% or 153,325 shares. Commerce Bancshares invested in 0.04% or 6,877 shares. Granite Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co has 0.64% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 15,652 shares. Meridian Mgmt reported 6,621 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 2,528 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Scharf Investments Limited Liability Co reported 153,176 shares stake. Fil accumulated 17,471 shares. 378 were reported by Spectrum Mgmt Incorporated. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 7 shares.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams: How To Crush The Market, Just Not Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sticking With A Buy Of Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Too Expensive Still – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Trades Higher On Wells Fargo Upgrade – Benzinga” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap (IJS) by 2,681 shares to 25,346 shares, valued at $3.74 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 50,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon’s In-House Delivery Network Might Have Problems With Late Deliveries – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Amazon Lost to Uber Eats on the Food Delivery Front? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Fincl Bank And holds 0.42% or 874 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Public Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Advantage invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 705 shares in its portfolio. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York owns 647 shares. California-based Miracle Mile Ltd has invested 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory accumulated 574 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc owns 1,390 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Wafra Inc invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benin Management Corp holds 1.08% or 1,413 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Invsts Incorporated invested in 0.41% or 368 shares. Estabrook Cap Management reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.