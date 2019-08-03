Blue Edge Capital Raised By $951,730 Its Phillips (PSX) Stake; Vocera Communications Has 1.62 Sentiment

Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 89 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 55 sold and reduced stakes in Vocera Communications Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 34.13 million shares, up from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Vocera Communications Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 33 Increased: 53 New Position: 36.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Phillips (PSX) stake by 0.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc acquired 10 shares as Phillips (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 5,150 shares with $490.14M value, up from 5,140 last quarter. Phillips now has $44.64B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.56 million for 131.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $211,867 activity.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 437,201 shares traded or 7.75% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 4.89% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. for 390,887 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owns 78,602 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Capital Management Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 5.51 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has invested 1.58% in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 381,579 shares.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $818.85 million. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. Shares for $165,816 were bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU) stake by 14,884 shares to 23,964 valued at $1.20 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Total World Stock Ind (VT) stake by 7,386 shares and now owns 10,332 shares. Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Raymond James. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $102 target. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PSX in report on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating.

