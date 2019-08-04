Blue Edge Capital Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Boosted by $555,180; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Position by $324,450; Share Value Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 3,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 84,012 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 87,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 394,867 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.25 million, up from 2,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 4,196 shares to 83,469 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97 million for 12.36 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN) by 104,710 shares to 118,977 shares, valued at $3.65 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.