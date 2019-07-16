Blue Edge Capital Lowered Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holding By $312.62 Million; Nike (NKE) Sentiment Is 1.1

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) stake by 30.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 6,470 shares as Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 14,482 shares with $699.77 million value, down from 20,952 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co. now has $204.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 24.73 million shares traded or 35.44% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

Nike Inc (NKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 518 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 470 reduced and sold equity positions in Nike Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 991.91 million shares, down from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nike Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 48 to 40 for a decrease of 8. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 430 Increased: 402 New Position: 116.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.38M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 22,604 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0.58% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 141,331 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Founders Finance Secs Llc stated it has 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bristol John W And Co Ny owns 1.04 million shares. Gagnon Lc reported 5,163 shares. Community And Inv Com has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 2.73 million shares. Harvey Co Limited Com holds 5,244 shares. Moreover, Cypress Ltd has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Greylin Investment Mangement, a Virginia-based fund reported 112,631 shares. Brookstone Mngmt owns 8,864 shares. Boston invested in 20.29 million shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 249 shares to 3,716 valued at $964.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) stake by 4,237 shares and now owns 74,500 shares. Merck & Co Inc was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, March 29. Wood downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $50 target in Monday, April 1 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $139.76 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 35.71 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (Hk) Ltd holds 7.81% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. for 33,120 shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 175,757 shares or 7.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc has 6.89% invested in the company for 124,334 shares. The California-based Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca has invested 5.96% in the stock. Ycg Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 385,712 shares.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.92. About 3.14 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval