Blue Edge Capital Lowered Its Visa (V) Position by $619.73 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Garrison Financial Has Upped Its Position

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 22.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,882 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 billion, down from 17,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 29,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 25,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.29M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Exch Traded Fund (BOND) by 312 shares to 3,582 shares, valued at $378.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Us Divid Grow (DGRW) by 13,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 61,941 shares to 40,616 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,443 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

