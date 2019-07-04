Blue Edge Capital Lowered Its Deere & Co (DE) Position; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Upped Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Stake By $48.00 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 28.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,065 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock declined 10.98%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 7,696 shares with $1.23B value, down from 10,761 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 900,216 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) stake by 6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc acquired 250 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 4,420 shares with $848.60M value, up from 4,170 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com now has $75.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 841,111 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/03/2018 – REFILE-Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 24/05/2018 – PE Hub: Dyal, Goldman, Landmark team up for stake in Clearlake Capital; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Estimates Upper End of Reasonably Possible Aggregate Legal Loss of About $1.5 Bln in Excess of Aggregate Reserves as of March-End – Filing; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE HEAD GERMANY, AUSTRIA; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – HARVEY SCHWARTZ, THE FIRM’S PRESIDENT AND CO-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira lmmunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO International Convention; 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased Disney Walt Co Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) stake by 320 shares to 11,026 valued at $1.22 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) stake by 7,637 shares and now owns 15,875 shares. Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 494 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Networks has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Paragon Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 181,723 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital Incorporated has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 10,443 shares. Stillwater Cap Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.76% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,065 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.52% or 15,000 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.44% or 2,592 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd owns 5,554 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 20,400 were reported by Oakbrook Invests Limited Com. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,197 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 1.8% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 11.39M shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 1,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grassi Inv has invested 1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.3% or 12,775 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, January 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Deere had 21 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 17. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $15000 target in Monday, May 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15800 target in Monday, May 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. Jefferies upgraded the shares of DE in report on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity. The insider May John C II sold 11,661 shares worth $1.87M.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09 million for 14.60 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.