Blue Edge Capital Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT); Element Capital Management Stake in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Lifted by $3.40 Million

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 198.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 45,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 68,238 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 22,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 438,154 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2,852 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.87M, up from 2,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct)

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 204,771 shares to 95,263 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 183,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,817 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Serv holds 0.07% or 239,009 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 229,652 shares. Leavell Inv Management has invested 0.07% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bokf Na holds 52,473 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Northern Tru Corporation holds 2.27 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication stated it has 17,086 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp LP accumulated 1.19% or 485,200 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 4,077 shares. Madison Inv stated it has 715,567 shares or 1% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Sterling Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,485 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund reported 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Virtu Fin Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Moreover, Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.06% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 42,131 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,410 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $1.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,671 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).