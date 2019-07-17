Blue Edge Capital Increased Cvs/Caremark (CVS) Holding by $279.30 Million; Stock Price Declined; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Maintains Holding in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 58.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,354 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 9,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.8. About 707,644 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Cvs/Caremark Corp (CVS) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,426 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724.06M, up from 8,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs/Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 6.49 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,356 were accumulated by Massachusetts Fin Company Ma. 28,134 are owned by Qs Invsts Lc. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund stated it has 3,413 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 26,449 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 493 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0.05% or 210,637 shares. Aimz Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.41% or 46,333 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 6,420 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.3% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 23,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 10,651 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 26,600 shares to 34,508 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 219,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,965 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 670,000 shares. 1.58M are owned by Srb Corporation. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 346,768 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 9,518 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kdi Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 62,179 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt owns 24,138 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Ltd has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Llc has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Schroder Gp stated it has 484,437 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ci Investments owns 2.37 million shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 806,404 shares. Cortland Inc Mo invested in 498,396 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Chase Counsel reported 3,939 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 11.74M are held by Wells Fargo & Mn.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term (VGSH) by 852 shares to 3,714 shares, valued at $224.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,482 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Doubleline Ttl Rtrn.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73M was sold by MERLO LARRY J. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.