Blue Edge Capital Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Boosted as Share Value Declined; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Cut Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) by $713,160 as Valuation Declined

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,506 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33B, up from 1,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 50,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 668,321 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 719,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 4.11 million shares traded or 107.02% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Management Corp La invested in 7,500 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,676 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3,370 shares. Private Asset Management reported 0.15% stake. 5,080 were accumulated by Mechanics Bank & Trust Department. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 259,473 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,190 shares. 696 were reported by Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Acadian Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated accumulated 78,432 shares. Sonata Cap Group Inc Inc owns 4,569 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2,444 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 14,517 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 689 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $4.73 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,873 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Group has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 906,368 shares. Sib Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.34% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 112,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 1.37 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Lc holds 57,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). 766,806 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 31,114 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 1.82M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 2.52 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 1.19M shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 4,759 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 63,900 shares. 72,083 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The.