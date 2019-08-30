Blue Edge Capital Has Upped Its Newmarket (NEU) Holding by $433,573; Market Valuation Rose; As Novo (NVO) Valuation Declined, Folketrygdfondet Has Decreased Position by $24.96 Million

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 525,391 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences and Novo Nordisk Will Collaborate on Developing EPGN696 for Diabetic Kidney Disease and Other Indications; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 14/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Oper Pft DKK12.45B; 20/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 5%; 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 18/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: XULTOPHY APPROVED IN CANADA FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 0.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,890 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 billion, up from 7,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $475.32. About 47,667 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU) by 14,884 shares to 23,964 shares, valued at $1.20B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term (VGSH) by 852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,714 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us (ACWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold NEU shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,100 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 1,380 were reported by Argent Tru. Td Asset Mngmt reported 600 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 2,828 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc, California-based fund reported 7,189 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 234 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 858 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Swiss National Bank stated it has 16,600 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 374 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 62,584 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Hbk Invs Lp owns 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Newmarket (NEU) Tops Q2 EPS by 147c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NewMarket Corporation (NEU) CEO Teddy Gottwald on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NewMarket (NEU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.