Blue Edge Capital Has Trimmed Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $753.40 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Broderick Brian C Cut Its Position by $551,200

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,137 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26B, down from 12,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.18M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.64 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 8,148 shares to 17,634 shares, valued at $887.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 1,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Mgmt holds 12,347 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Co reported 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lockheed Martin Inv holds 24,000 shares. Shell Asset reported 136,170 shares. 2,655 are held by Markston Ltd. Sterling Inv Mngmt stated it has 11,328 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 502 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd invested in 1,683 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Arrow, a New York-based fund reported 16,960 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co accumulated 5.01 million shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 978,287 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 17,285 shares to 25,684 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jlb & Inc holds 227,340 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.7% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has 0.66% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 112,214 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 6,488 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.3% or 2.80M shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gabelli Funds Ltd, New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2.23% or 197,825 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 20,947 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 4.38M shares. Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 26,721 shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 20,665 shares. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 23,339 are owned by Sequoia Fincl Ltd.

