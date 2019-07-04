Blue Edge Capital Has Raised Stake in Conocophillips (COP) as Stock Price Declined; As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Declined, Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Cut Its Position by $1.15 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 7 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,301 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620.77M, up from 9,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 4.64M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 624,579 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S CEO: PRIVATE LABEL WILL CONTINUE TO GET MORE SPACE; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKS); 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 12/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Profit Jumps as Gun Restrictions Have Muted Impact on Sales; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS- FOR 2018 SEES CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES BETWEEN ABOUT FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT FALL ON 52-WEEK TO 52-WEEK COMPARATIVE BASIS

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.35M for 7.36 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

