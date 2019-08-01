Blue Edge Capital Has Raised Position in Dominion Res Va New Com (D) as Stock Value Declined; Pzena Investment Management Has Lowered Snap (SNA) Holding as Stock Declined

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 8 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,332 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25B, up from 16,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 328,656 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 4,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 267,616 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.89M, down from 272,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $151.54. About 9,472 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 4,454 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc invested in 0.54% or 126,450 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 10,959 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 3,251 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has 0.08% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 330,354 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,435 shares. Gw Henssler Associate owns 3,038 shares. Harbour Investment Limited Company holds 14,575 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora accumulated 200 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc accumulated 0.04% or 112,757 shares. Da Davidson owns 14,298 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 11,500 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Bluestein R H & Co. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability accumulated 2,066 shares. Amg Natl Trust Retail Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 5,902 shares.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.98 million for 12.76 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 6.51M shares to 24.82 million shares, valued at $380.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 1.61M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,000 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $776.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,451 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.