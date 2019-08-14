Blue Edge Capital Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Cooke & Bieler LP Has Decreased Steelcase Cl A (SCS) Position By $4.94 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 24.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,729 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 14,952 shares with $1.76 billion value, down from 19,681 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 18.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Steelcase Cl A (SCS) stake by 9.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 352,759 shares as Steelcase Cl A (SCS)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 3.51 million shares with $51.10M value, down from 3.86 million last quarter. Steelcase Cl A now has $1.82B valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 309,794 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS)

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) stake by 67,580 shares to 992,360 valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) stake by 48,043 shares and now owns 6.56M shares. Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 123,706 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 37,325 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 520,832 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Bridgeway Capital Incorporated reported 476,600 shares stake. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 112,156 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Northern Trust holds 0% or 1.33M shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 102,529 shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.00 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14300 target.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) stake by 50,212 shares to 82,762 valued at $6.60 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 40 shares and now owns 2,852 shares. Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Invsts has 5.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 334,310 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% stake. Tiger Eye Llc accumulated 143,848 shares or 4.12% of the stock. Srs Inv Ltd Liability has invested 5.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation holds 6.83 million shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Capital Inv Of America has invested 3.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Club Trust Na owns 2.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 162,592 shares. General Invsts accumulated 400,686 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 3.49M shares or 5.46% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 4.6% or 548,695 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 892,840 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp holds 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 71,082 shares. Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 6.87M shares. The Virginia-based Flippin Bruce & Porter has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).