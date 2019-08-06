Blue Edge Capital Has Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Stake By $489.91 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 496 funds increased or opened new positions, while 485 sold and decreased positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. The funds in our database now own: 961.76 million shares, down from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Gilead Sciences Inc in top ten positions decreased from 29 to 26 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 64 Reduced: 421 Increased: 381 New Position: 115.

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 28.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,065 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 7,696 shares with $1.23 billion value, down from 10,761 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $48.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $152.78. About 1.44 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $81.06 billion. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B.

Healthcare Value Capital Llc holds 12.53% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. for 50,000 shares. Krensavage Asset Management Llc owns 558,827 shares or 9.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Underhill Investment Management Llc has 6.51% invested in the company for 189,150 shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 6.03% in the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 66,028 shares.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 5.69 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB

Among 12 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, June 24. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Citigroup maintained the shares of DE in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Phillips (NYSE:PSX) stake by 10 shares to 5,150 valued at $490.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 249 shares and now owns 3,716 shares. Vanguard Value (VTV) was raised too.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.94M for 13.54 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP has invested 2.2% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wellington Grp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.83 million shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reported 2.37% stake. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 1,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,960 were accumulated by Puzo Michael J. Bluestein R H & holds 244,673 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank holds 93,159 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department invested in 200 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc), New York-based fund reported 6,484 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 3,436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 30,182 were reported by Punch Assocs Mgmt. State Street stated it has 12.61 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 620 were accumulated by Kistler. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability accumulated 1,610 shares.