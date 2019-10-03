Blue Edge Capital Has Lowered By $23.56 Million Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Shorts Lowered By 8.07%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had a decrease of 8.07% in short interest. LLY’s SI was 11.50 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.07% from 12.51 million shares previously. With 4.52 million avg volume, 3 days are for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s short sellers to cover LLY’s short positions. The SI to Eli Lilly and Company’s float is 1.26%. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 1.25M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo®; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly to Receive Exclusive Worldwide License to Sigilon’s Afibromer Technology for Islet Cell Encapsulation; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Adds ARMO BioSciences Inc., Exits Lilly, Cuts Cigna: 13F

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) stake by 9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as Philip Morris Intl (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 3,034 shares with $238.26 million value, down from 3,334 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl now has $119.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 1.62M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Ishares Core Msci (IPAC) stake by 1,419 shares to 12,045 valued at $670.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 19 shares and now owns 3,735 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was raised too.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.04 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analyst Upgrades Philip Morris As Vaping Oversight Looms – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Bonds: These 3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks Offer Superior Income Potential – Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Before The Mega Merger: Hereâ€™s A Look At How Philip Morris Stands In Comparison To Altria – Forbes” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Legal And General Plc has invested 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 65,894 are held by Raymond James Na. Tompkins Financial Corporation reported 1,965 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Limited Liability stated it has 21,996 shares. Cap Guardian Trust invested in 925,498 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 55,160 shares. Country Bank reported 173,554 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 68,418 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Management holds 0.04% or 62,439 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 197,000 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 84,991 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Windsor Capital Limited Co owns 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,830 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Proshare Ltd Company reported 0.09% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 23.47% above currents $76.94 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight”. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold Eli Lilly and Company shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 994,638 are owned by Cap Fund Mngmt. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 3,019 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 68,582 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 0.22% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4.45M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Argyle accumulated 37,532 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 2.68 million shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Com invested in 3,292 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 11,362 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 4,790 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.22% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 0.19% or 108,396 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested in 1.61% or 35,111 shares.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lilly (LLY) Announces New Head-to-Head Data Show Taltz Superiority versus TREMFYA in People with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) Management Presents at Lilly Oncology Update at ESMO 2019 Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Drops Despite Positive Lung Cancer Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly Announces Positive Registrational Data for Selpercatinib (LOXO-292) in Heavily Pretreated RET-Altered Thyroid Cancers – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eli Lilly has $13500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.33’s average target is 20.56% above currents $107.27 stock price. Eli Lilly had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 10.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, makes, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $103.56 billion. It operates through two divisions, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency.