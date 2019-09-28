Blue Edge Capital Has Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $4.85 Million; Shares Declined; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Share Value Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 60,216 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51M, down from 62,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 28 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40B, down from 8,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 13,322 shares to 176,229 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 75,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $285.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR) by 2,744 shares to 71,523 shares, valued at $3.33B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth (VUG).