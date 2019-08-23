Blue Edge Capital Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Covered By 0 Bulls

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 80.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc acquired 1,567 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 3,506 shares with $1.33B value, up from 1,939 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $203.62B valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $361.85. About 6.19 million shares traded or 43.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag

Among 2 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Trinity Industries has $30 highest and $26 lowest target. $28’s average target is 71.46% above currents $16.33 stock price. Trinity Industries had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 22 by Buckingham Research. See Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $32 New Target: $26 Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight New Target: $30 Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Trinity Industries, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider Boze Brandon B bought $12.69M.

The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 167,092 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – ALSO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HILTON LOS CABOS BEACH & GOLF RESORT, PURCHASE PRICE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – BRITISH MEDIA MINISTER SAYS MINDED TO ISSUE A PUBLIC INTERVENTION NOTICE ON TRINITY MIRROR’S TNI.L ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN & SHELL ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror prepares to change name to Reach after Express deal; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Rev $174.6M; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 18.6 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,467 shares to 16,451 valued at $3.12B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 689 shares and now owns 2,659 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 18.46% above currents $361.85 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.