Blue Edge Capital Has Increased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinseo has $55 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is -9.20% below currents $43.69 stock price. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 3. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Neutral” rating. See Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $55 Maintain

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 30.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc acquired 6,528 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 28,005 shares with $2.35 billion value, up from 21,477 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $107.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 2.66 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 0.31% above currents $89.9 stock price. Starbucks had 24 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, July 26. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. Oppenheimer maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Thursday, July 11. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $9500 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9100 target in Monday, July 29 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7500 target. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8800 target in Friday, July 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 9,036 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 38,181 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 3,078 shares. House Lc owns 11,525 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,400 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pacific Global Investment Mgmt Com has 0.4% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). St Johns Invest reported 1,500 shares. Ent Serv accumulated 0.35% or 19,200 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cookson Peirce invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Associated Banc stated it has 77,960 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Marathon Cap has 4,408 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Corporation In has 14,568 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This Starbucks Move a Sign of Things to Come? – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Starbucks Top Line To Grow By 10% in FY 2019 – Forbes” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EU court ruling on Starbucks, Fiat million euro tax orders on Sept. 24 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Starbucks Takes a Page Out of Target’s Playbook – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Starbucks’ Growth Isn’t Over – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 194,578 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.