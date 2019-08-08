Blue Edge Capital Has Increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake by $3.15 Million; Valuation Rose; Boeing Company (BA) Holder American National Insurance Company Has Cut Its Holding

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2,852 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.87M, up from 2,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 4.62M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.38 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 1,367 shares. Rockland Tru holds 4,656 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Optimum Advisors stated it has 1.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Vision Mgmt has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nokota Management LP reported 20,000 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.34% or 585,912 shares. Motco has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Savant Limited Liability Corp invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,965 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 1.03% or 13,099 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 23,786 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 2,401 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pure Advsr invested in 4,387 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc has 10,048 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 553 shares to 1,522 shares, valued at $1.79B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Doubleline Ttl Rtrn by 1,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,293 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us (ACWX).

