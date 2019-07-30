Blue Edge Capital Has Decreased By $1.23 Billion Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Cnb Financial (CCNE) Shorts Increased By 6.58%

Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) had an increase of 6.58% in short interest. CCNE’s SI was 85,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.58% from 80,600 shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)’s short sellers to cover CCNE’s short positions. The SI to Cnb Financial Corporation’s float is 0.6%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 19,528 shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 20.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 689 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 2,659 shares with $4.73 billion value, down from 3,348 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $942.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1905.79. About 2.26M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold CNB Financial Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.51 million shares or 0.72% more from 6.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust Co has 0.03% invested in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 20,966 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 576,409 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 31,376 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp accumulated 378,064 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc owns 1,282 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 16,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Maltese Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 120,400 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 37,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Savings Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 44,358 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2,690 activity. Shares for $1,336 were bought by Scott Nicholas N. Jr..

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $431.24 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Vanguard European (VGK) stake by 15,010 shares to 294,219 valued at $15.77 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares 3 (IEI) stake by 4,348 shares and now owns 59,256 shares. Wisdomtree Trust Us Divid Grow (DGRW) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, February 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 61,516 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd reported 9,447 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Round Table reported 719 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Company reported 3.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Autus Asset Ltd Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 3,680 shares. 642 are held by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 940,620 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 59,997 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Lc reported 12,289 shares stake. Comml Bank Of The West stated it has 11,013 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,967 shares. Jbf Capital Inc holds 4.45% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement owns 18,040 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.4% or 542,940 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.