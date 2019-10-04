Blue Edge Capital Has Decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $3.28 Million; As Cerus Com (CERS) Share Price Declined, Holder Essex Investment Management Co Cut Holding by $813,725

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cerus Corp Com (CERS) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 162,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The hedge fund held 320,723 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 483,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cerus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 614,502 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 08/05/2018 – Cerus 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 16/04/2018 – PR0-IRANIAN HEZBOLLAH MILITIA MEDIA UNIT SAYS SYRIAN DEFENCES INTERCEPT THREE MISSILES THAT STRUCK DUMAIR AIRPORT NORTH EAST OF DAMASCUS; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 15/05/2018 – SAUDI FORCES INTERCEPT BALLISTIC MISSILE FIRED BY YEMEN’S HOUTHIS OVER JIZAN, NO REPORTS OF CASUALTIES -EKHBARIYA; 31/03/2018 – Saudi forces say intercept Houthi missile over Najran – TV; 02/04/2018 – CERUS – BAYLOR ST. LUKE’S MEDICAL CENTER IN HOUSTON BECAME FIRST CENTER IN CONTINENTAL U.S. TO ENROLL PATIENTS IN CO’S REDES STUDY

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 39 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2,813 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.58M, down from 2,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 2.58M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT

More notable recent Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Cerus Corporation Stock Popped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cerus Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cerus (CERS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cerus Corporation Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 12,814 shares to 30,546 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Gold Inc Com (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 12,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Misonix Inc Com (NASDAQ:MSON).

Analysts await Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Cerus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $46,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold CERS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 88.73 million shares or 14.09% more from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division reported 915,165 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 27,500 shares. Essex Inv Management Communications Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 9,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 10,738 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 209,720 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp has 0.41% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 10.75 million shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 83,314 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd owns 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 57,341 shares. Primecap Ca accumulated 11.30M shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0% or 871 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 23,983 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 18,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Abbott Labs Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US FDA Clears Abbott’s High Sensitivity Troponin-I Blood Test That Aids Doctors in Diagnosing Heart Attacks Faster and More Accurately – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Abbott Announces European Approval of Two Life-saving Heart Devices for Babies and Children – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Data Demonstrate Strong Outcomes for Abbott Device to Repair Leaky Tricuspid Heart Valves – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.46B for 24.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.