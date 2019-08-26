Blue Edge Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Price Rose; Dycom Industries (DY) Stake Has Raised by Southernsun Asset Management Llc

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 27.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 9,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90B, down from 13,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $218.03. About 2.22 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 377,480 shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,567 shares to 3,506 shares, valued at $1.33B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Us Divid Grow (DGRW) by 13,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 13,439 shares to 943,868 shares, valued at $36.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 359,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55M shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).