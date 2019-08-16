Blue Edge Capital Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $753.40 Million; Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 25.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,051 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 9,137 shares with $2.26B value, down from 12,188 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $232.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 1.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month

Among 2 analysts covering Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Westport Innovations has $6 highest and $4 lowest target. $5’s average target is 86.92% above currents $2.675 stock price. Westport Innovations had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. See Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) latest ratings:

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Lake Street Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Westport Fuel (WPRT) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westport Innovations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Westport Fuel Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westport Fuel Systems and Callaway Golf among consumer gainers; Mattel leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 39,000 shares. The Vermont-based Maple Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,222 shares. Dimensional Fund L P stated it has 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Blackrock accumulated 2 shares. D E Shaw And reported 159,316 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 50 shares. Bessemer accumulated 400 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Moreover, Granite Investment Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 435,870 shares. Creative Planning owns 12,527 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 152,797 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 8,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company reported 1,118 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Close Llc has invested 0.03% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT).

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $359.37 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

The stock increased 2.49% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.675. About 150,646 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 10.44% above currents $245.69 stock price. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $265 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jlb And Assocs Inc has 0.83% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,879 shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 134,709 shares. 5,297 are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Cambridge Gru holds 0% or 24,608 shares. Alps Advsr owns 10,123 shares. Jabodon Pt holds 1.04% or 4,995 shares. Earnest Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 122,517 shares. Navellier & holds 0.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,815 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,213 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% or 13,021 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Management Inc Wi has invested 3.5% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cwm Limited Com owns 43,426 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 37.66M shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mitchell Com holds 9,678 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 13 shares to 4,079 valued at $234.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Reit (VNQ) stake by 1,628 shares and now owns 21,407 shares. Phillips (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.