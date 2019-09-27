Blue Edge Capital Decreased Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $23.56 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut Its Stake

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 5,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 474,630 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.37M, down from 479,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 7.85 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26 million, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 5.85M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 856,946 shares to 915,391 shares, valued at $242.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 519,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Advsrs Lp owns 0.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,610 shares. Atlas Browninc has 2.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cobblestone Capital Lc has 65,676 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Archford Cap Strategies Llc stated it has 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 30.85 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Lp. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 856,767 shares. Griffin Asset Management has invested 1.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.8% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mufg Americas Holding Corp owns 0.98% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 453,516 shares. Peninsula Asset Inc holds 1.43% or 26,452 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cutter And Brokerage invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Violich Cap Mngmt reported 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.74 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

