Blue Edge Capital Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $555.50 Million; Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Has 1.8 Sentiment

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 24.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,729 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 14,952 shares with $1.76B value, down from 19,681 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 12.20M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 18 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 10 cut down and sold their equity positions in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.93 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 11,158 shares traded. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $295.52 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 36.4 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 168,148 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 708,840 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winfield Associates Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 44,500 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,736 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma owns 133,484 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 33.59 million shares. 104,362 were reported by Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept. Pettee Investors Inc invested in 1.19% or 15,935 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 1.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palestra Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has 3.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 134,523 shares. Nexus Inv Mgmt Inc holds 4.71% or 270,283 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 833 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,448 shares. Glovista Lc stated it has 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Wealth Group Ltd owns 122,547 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff And Associate Inc has invested 2.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,398 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.53% above currents $134.69 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 25. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $15200 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14500 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.