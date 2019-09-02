Blue Edge Capital Cut Its Position in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by $423.30 Million as Share Value Rose; Capstone Investment Advisors Increases Position in Netapp (Put) (NTAP)

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $776.05M, down from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (Put) (NTAP) by 651.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 49,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 1.75 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mkt Vctrs J P Mrgn Em by 31,494 shares to 107,081 shares, valued at $3.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 12.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 4,511 shares to 9,389 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 76,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,142 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan N V (Call) (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.