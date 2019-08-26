Blue Edge Capital Continues to Hold Position in 3M Co (MMM); Capital Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $2.74 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 28 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,103 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 billion, up from 8,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $155.44. About 327,279 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $152.41. About 270,805 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 130 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 450,000 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc reported 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc owns 1.49% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 25,237 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors stated it has 28,567 shares. Shapiro Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 239,675 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Ltd holds 2.98% or 20,375 shares in its portfolio. Letko Brosseau & Associates invested in 2,625 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.21% stake. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 359 shares. The New York-based Loews Corp has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Johnson Investment Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 10,753 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.77% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 25,980 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt accumulated 7,515 shares or 0.76% of the stock.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Ind (VT) by 7,386 shares to 10,332 shares, valued at $755.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Doubleline Ttl Rtrn by 1,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,293 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,666 are owned by Clean Yield Gru. 9,354 are held by Trustco National Bank Corp N Y. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,600 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 600,000 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com reported 76,216 shares. Cornerstone Cap Incorporated owns 2,845 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Com Il holds 1.47% or 66,259 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Company New York stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cadinha And Llc reported 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sunbelt Inc invested in 1,144 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors New York holds 0.04% or 1,005 shares. Moors Cabot holds 39,790 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Invest House Limited Liability reported 0.66% stake. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,300 shares. Addison holds 1,752 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.