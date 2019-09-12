Blue Edge Capital Boosted Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shorts Down By 3.84%

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 25.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc acquired 715 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 3,533 shares with $1.66 billion value, up from 2,818 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $67.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $435.44. About 420,584 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Sees 3.25% Yield, Rejecting Bond-Market Rally; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock predicts global ETF assets will more than double from $4.7 trillion this year to $12 trillion by the end of 2023; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Deshler to Lead Carleton College’s $800 Million Fund; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Scott Thiel on the Fed, Yields and the Dollar (Video); 09/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK HAS 11.03% VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 12; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK 1Q LONG-TERM INFLOWS $54.63B VS. $80.58B Q/Q; 16/04/2018 – COUPANG GETS $400M INVESTMENT FROM BLACKROCK, FIDELITY: DAILY; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Annual Financial Report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) had a decrease of 3.84% in short interest. LGND’s SI was 6.78M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.84% from 7.05 million shares previously. With 333,200 avg volume, 20 days are for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s short sellers to cover LGND’s short positions. The stock increased 6.81% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 991,958 shares traded or 153.15% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85

Among 4 analysts covering Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackrock Inc has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $508.20’s average target is 16.71% above currents $435.44 stock price. Blackrock Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $500 target. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 754 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Principal Financial Inc invested in 523,035 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.23% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2.52M shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability invested in 620 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 5,541 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Tower Cap Limited (Trc) has 0.01% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability, a Us-based fund reported 20,229 shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 11,771 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ally has 0.65% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). The California-based Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Telemus Cap accumulated 16,146 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,017 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) stake by 1,391 shares to 4,800 valued at $720.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 39 shares and now owns 2,813 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma has $254 highest and $11000 lowest target. $184.67’s average target is 88.34% above currents $98.05 stock price. Ligand Pharma had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Wednesday, March 13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The Company’s commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. It has a 3.21 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. The insider Aryeh Jason bought 250 shares worth $26,753. Shares for $176,583 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. Patel Sunil bought $95,980 worth of stock. Davis Todd C also bought $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares. 500 shares were bought by Korenberg Matthew E, worth $43,091 on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Cardinal Mgmt Limited Liability Ct holds 896,609 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Company reported 636,699 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 68,742 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, New York-based fund reported 42 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 4,106 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2,398 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 7,100 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.13% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 1.28 million were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Limited. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 119 shares. Systematic Mgmt L P reported 0.04% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 23 are held by Synovus Fincl.