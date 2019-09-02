Blue Chip Partners Stake in Target (TGT) Lifted by $2.08 Million as Shares Rose; Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Holder Twin Securities Has Cut Its Position

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 310,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 252,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 25,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 116,861 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, up from 90,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability Com owns 44,740 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Stoneridge Lc stated it has 133,590 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 24,138 shares in its portfolio. First Tru owns 6,861 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 185,606 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.26% or 242,605 shares. Mcdaniel Terry has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1.80M shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co has 6.88 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd stated it has 446,131 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.19% or 11.74M shares. Taylor Asset Inc owns 4,700 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mcf Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 673 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Co holds 43,789 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Barrons.com published: “CVS Health Earnings Are Coming. Hereâ€™s What To Expect. – Barron’s” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TLT, WW, CVS, NVTA, MU – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rally After Upbeat Earnings From Retailers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big-box retailers erase some recession anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Most Important Thing in Online Retail – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 01, 2019.