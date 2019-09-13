Blue Chip Partners Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut as Share Price Rose; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Declined, Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed by $311,640 Its Stake

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 131,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62M, down from 134,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 5.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 260,732 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.02 million, down from 268,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 1.94 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 07/05/2018 – Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fifth Third Bank owns 1.95M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 451,783 shares. Cullinan Associates accumulated 0.67% or 219,815 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 77,777 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 2.93 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 27,623 shares. United Cap Advisers invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Greystone Managed holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 284,739 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 20,345 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.5% or 25,987 shares in its portfolio. Lakewood Cap LP accumulated 5.76M shares or 7.42% of the stock. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny holds 0.03% or 7,592 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability Co owns 21,675 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 1.26 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.50 billion for 15.48 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 70,550 shares to 188,700 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 25,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “ITC will review judge’s ruling Comcast violated a TiVo patent – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does Disney Need Another Florida Theme Park? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torray Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maryland holds 288,245 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd holds 102,666 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. One Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 47,821 shares stake. Eagle Mngmt Ltd invested in 41,753 shares or 3.03% of the stock. 362,148 are owned by Whittier Of Nevada. Bainco Invsts stated it has 4.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Redwood holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 203,437 shares. Graham Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated invested in 129,220 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd reported 1.28M shares. Cognios Capital Limited Company accumulated 27,062 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Tiger Eye Capital Lc holds 3.98% or 142,748 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does Microsoft Have a New Smart Speaker in the Pipeline? – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,071 shares to 133,572 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).