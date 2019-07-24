Blue Chip Partners Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed by $432,054; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shares Declined While Bb Biotech Ag Lowered Holding by $12.89 Million

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $12.42 during the last trading session, reaching $360.65. About 5.98M shares traded or 33.42% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Systems; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 70,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.14 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $172.91. About 632,218 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 71,409 shares to 6.78M shares, valued at $135.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 904,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De reported 8,987 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 854 shares. Edgestream Partners LP stated it has 0.2% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Woodstock Corporation invested in 4,319 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Schroder Invest Group holds 0.01% or 34,322 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 200 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 1.40 million shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0.25% or 6.78 million shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management has 72,000 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.13% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Azimuth Limited Liability invested in 49,462 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% or 381,068 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Ny holds 0.02% or 1,305 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $47.57 million activity. $20.08M worth of stock was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 4 Parini Michael sold $440,813 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 2,330 shares. Another trade for 4,126 shares valued at $780,598 was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID. 4,247 shares were sold by Silva Paul M, worth $794,273. 18,309 shares were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A, worth $3.41M.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15,851 shares to 80,837 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,084 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D.