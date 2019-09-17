Blue Chip Partners Raised Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $1.44 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 2.15 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 134,989 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 130,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 2.13 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,345 shares to 131,554 shares, valued at $17.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,155 shares. City Holding holds 0.57% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 27,292 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Com reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bnp Paribas Asset reported 30,573 shares. Chase Counsel holds 4,205 shares. Hendershot Invs holds 0.05% or 1,838 shares. Brinker Cap reported 34,204 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.82% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 184,892 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Bancorp Trust Of Newtown holds 7,466 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. S R Schill reported 8,322 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TGLS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Closer Look At Uber Eats, Uber’s Fastest Growing Business – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Lacking Sizzle – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vietravel Airlines plans 2020 launch in fast-growing market – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.